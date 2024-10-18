Shrewsbury Business Chamber Hosts Engaging Event with MP Dr Julia Buckley

The event was hosted by Salop Leisure and more than 20 business representatives attended.

Topics ranged from transport infrastructure to business rates and local market improvements.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chair, Kevin Lockwood, said: "Julia Buckley was very approachable and keen to dive into the details of the issues facing Shrewsbury businesses.

"She’s been active in engaging with local businesses and is focused on getting Shrewsbury the recognition it deserves."