Developer explains more of Telford industrial plan opposed by hundreds of residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mercia Real Estate (HPE) Limited has submitted plans for the scheme at the former GKN Sankey site at Hadley Castle Works in Telford.

The units would include ancillary office space, with associated parking, EV parking, gatehouses, cycle shelters, an attenuation pond, and landscaping also part of the plans.

However, the scheme was met with widespread criticism, with over 300 objections lodged.

When the proposal was discussed at Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee last month, representations were made by Councillor Gemma Offland and Councillor Phil Milwood, the borough and parish councillors respectively for the area. They both raised concerns, with the amount of noise being one of them.