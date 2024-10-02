Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ellesmere's Black Lion Hotel closed just before Christmas 2022.

In October last year, firefighters were called to the disused pub in Scotland Street after a fire started in an electrical box in the cellar, which was quickly dealt with.

Now, the vacant pub has been listed for sale by pub, hotel and restaurant specialists Sidney Phillips for £350,000.

Photo: Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

The Georgian coaching inn, which dates back to the early 1800s but has sections believed to date back to the Tudor era, has an 8,000 square-foot interior.

Photo: Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

Photo: Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

Space includes two bars, a restaurant, a function room, three en-suite letting bedrooms and a further five rooms that are noted as 'undeveloped'.

Photo: Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

Photo: Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

The 'Tudor bar' features an ornate timber bar servery, timber flooring, open fireplaces and original wooden beams.

The property also features a large owner's accommodation over the first and second floors, made up of a lounge, a kitchen, five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Photo: Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

Outside the property, there is courtyard car parking and a rear trade garden with a raised seating area and several brick-built store rooms.

The pub had been previously listed for sale by agents Everard Cole for an asking price of £375,000.

It's currently available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/153169682.