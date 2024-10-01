Shrewsbury riverside restaurant announces closure after six months of hardship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Terrace Charcoal Grill and Lounge Bar on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury officially opened its doors in July 2023 after a two-year effort to transform the riverside building.

Prior to the renovation, the former Lily's Riverside Tea Garden had been closed for several years before being taken on by husband and wife, James and Wendy Yurky and two other business partners.

But on Monday, James announced on social media that the restaurant would be closing its doors after 14 months of trading.

Clarifying the decision to close, he stated that the business had not been generating enough revenue for the last six months and he had been paying the staff personally during that time.

He added: "This weekend we simply didn’t do enough business to have enough money to pay anyone. The company is therefore insolvent and I have a duty not to incur further debts.

"The staff will receive money, they’ve all been told about the support scheme on offer for them to claim their pay, holiday and notice pay which is a government backed scheme. I don’t take a salary from the business, never have.

"It’s always an awful thing to do, but there is literally no other option. I cannot pay people with money that doesn’t exist.

"So closing the business, meaning staff can access the support scheme, and personally losing every penny I’ve invested into the building and the business was the preferred choice."