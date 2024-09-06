AI is in the spotlight at Shrewsbury Town FC event

The Chamber’s next Professionals Partnership meeting will take place on Friday, September 20, at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Guest speaker will be Tim Hayward, an IT professional currently working as head of Solution Architecture for the 848 Group – a Microsoft managed services provider based in the Midlands.

Shropshire Chamber events and training manager Kelly Riedel said: “The session will take an in-depth look at the fast-developing world of AI and the benefits it can bring to businesses in the professional services sector.

“Our event will give businesses the opportunity to learn more about what can be a daunting topic and Tim will help to dispel some of the myths that our delegates may have heard. Is AI right for your business? That’s one of the questions Tim will be tackling.”

Tim has a passion for Microsoft modern workplace technologies and is dedicated to empowering organisations through leading solutions in the Microsoft eco-system.

With a career spanning over two decades, he has established himself as a thought leader in the realm of digital transformation, specialising in Microsoft 365 with return on investment, and productivity gains at the heart of every engagement.

Kelly said: “Over recent months, Tim has focused on realising the benefits of generative AI in the workplace, helping clients safely adopt, develop use cases, and boosting productivity.

“We’re very excited to hear more about how transformational AI can be in the workplace, and look forward to expanding our knowledge of a subject that we all need to get to grips with.”

The Professionals Partnership event will run from 7.30am to 10am, and businesses represented will range from accountants to website designers and everything in between.

Kelly added: “You do not need to be a Chamber member to attend, but you do need to register in advance.”

To register, email Kelly at k.riedel@shropshire-chamber.co.uk