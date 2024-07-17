Record summer ahead for Birmingham Airport

The busiest route for this season sees Palma, Majorca, top with over 118,000 customers travelling to this summer destination.

Dublin is a very close second, with more than 100,000 jetting off to the Irish city which also provides onward connections to the United States.

Dubai remains a strong favourite for Midlanders with over 85,000 passengers booked to travel.

Other top destinations of choice include Antalya, Dalaman, Amsterdam, Alicante and Tenerife.

Passengers are being reminded that liquid rules for hand luggage are still in place following the reimposition from the Government. Whilst plastic bags for liquids are no longer required, all liquid containers need to be under 100ml.

Each airline has its own check in time and customers are advised to follow this guidance. This detail can be found on the booking information.

Once at the airport, some passengers may be processed through the temporary external queuing facility that was introduced following the reintroduction of the liquid rules. This temporary facility will see customer service colleagues help customers ensure hand baggage is compliant for security, thus reducing the risk of unnecessary queues at security.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director of Birmingham Airport said: “We are preparing for our busiest ever summer and we have worked hard to ensure plans are in place to enable a smooth journey through the airport. We have built temporary facilities to aid passengers get ready for security and also have additional customer service ambassadors on hand to help. In order to help, passengers should familiarise themselves with liquid rules and advice from airlines on when to arrive for check in.

“This summer will see passenger numbers return to pre-Covid levels, and potentially exceed them, so we have put in robust plans, including extra contingency plans for issues that may occur out of our control to assist everyone on their journey through the airport.”

Usually, the majority of customers pass through security in under 10 minutes and at the peak time queues up to 45 minutes are typical.