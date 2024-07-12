Rain can't dampen spirits at Shropshire Chamber event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford hosted the annual event which brought together Chamber members, staff and supporters for an evening of good food and networking.

The celebrations were switched indoors into the hotel’s giant conservatory, where a hot buffet including burgers, hot dogs, pizza, pulled pork and a range of tasty desserts was served.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “It was really lovely to see so many familiar faces, but lots of new faces too.

“This event is a time for sharing and getting to know each other better.

"As we continue our quest to help all businesses thrive, we are committed to creating opportunities for individuals to connect , inform and inspire each other."

“And what better way to do that than with a barbecue – with or without the summer sunshine!”

Shropshire-based magician Jack Dent entertained guests by performing a selection of his award-winning sleight of hand routines.