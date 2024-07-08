Wrekin Housing Group in merger talks

The group and Housing Plus Group are proposing to join together as one organisation, in a move it says will not impact existing tenancy or lease agreements.

Talks have been held during the past few months and a spokesperson for the Wrekin Housing Group said: "We have been looking at how we might bring our two organisations closer together to create a stronger presence that will benefit our customers, employees and communities.

"At Wrekin we want to make a difference to people’s lives. This proposal won’t change that. The proposed change will not affect our customers’ right to live in their home.

"There will be no changes to existing tenancy or lease agreements.

"Customers will continue to access the services they need by contacting their landlord the same way and dealing with the same teams they do now.

In the longer-term though, both housing associations believe that coming together will let us do more for all our customers."

The spokesperson said the move will allow the group to balance keeping costs down while investing more in the services it delivers, 'doing more to make homes energy-efficient and having a positive impact on the local economy'.

He added: "In the coming weeks all of our customers and employees will have the opportunity to share their views on the proposed merger."