Adfield Group appoints new Chief Operating Officer

In a strategic move to drive business growth, owner and Chief Executive Officer Ian Field will hand over the operational day-to-day management responsibilities to Gareth while continuing to nurture the long-standing client relationships he has built over the years.

The pair are excited to explore new opportunities in exhibitions, conferences and events, as well as new ventures for the Shifnal-based Adfield Group.

Ian said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gareth.

"I have known him for over 20 years, both in a business capacity and as a friend.

"I have confidence that his values, experience, capabilities and leadership are the right fit for Adfield and our clients.”

In Gareth’s previous position as Franchise Director at BMW/Mini/Motorrad, he earned an esteemed reputation for driving staff development and business growth.

Having enjoyed 22 prosperous years in managerial roles within automotive retail, he decided to pursue a new opportunity in a different industry.

Gareth added: “After 28 years in automotive retail, I wanted a challenge and new role where I could use my skills and experience to make a real difference.

"When the chance to join the Adfield family presented itself, seizing the opportunity seemed like a natural choice.

"I love that it is a family business, with great people, values, capabilities and ambitions that set it apart from other companies."

He continued: "Something that motivates me in business is supporting people to exceed their potential. Empowering my team to develop and secure success by nurturing their talents is something I find incredibly rewarding."