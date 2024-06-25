The secret of success for Telford hotel crowned number one for hospitality

Hadley Park House Hotel near Hadley won the retail, leisure and hospitality award at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at Telford International Centre with bosses now looking to build on the success.

In April, it was revealed that Canadian businessman Khalil Viraney had purchased Hadley Park House Hotel for an undisclosed sum.

Business partners Mark and Geraldine Lewis had managed Hadley Park House Hotel since 2003 when the hotel had just nine rooms and catered mainly for international businesses.

Today the multi-award-winning hotel has 22 bedrooms and two function room and hosts 100 weddings a year.

On collecting the Chamber award, alongside manager Jason Morgan, Mr Viraney said: "I am just so happy but it's the team that has achieved this and I am so proud of them.

"They do an amazing job and it's an incredible place. For me, it is all about the service and that is what our visitors value.

"The team provide that great service and that's what makes people want to return again and again.

"The future now is to continue to make the hotel better and invest more and make sure we keep up to the standards we have set."

When Mr Viraney took over the hotel earlier this year, he said: “The moment I saw the hotel, I fell in love with it and I am excited to build upon the accomplishments of Mark Lewis and Geraldine Lewis.

“I look forward to knowing more about our loyal customers and the local area to ensure years of success and future growth.

“In the meantime, it will be business as usual, and I will ensure that customers experience the same level of service in both the accommodation and events side of the business.”