Telford businessman Samuel in running for Midland award

Dash Agency has been named a finalist at the Midlands final of the StartUp Awards.

Dash Agency is a marketing and advertising agency founded by Samuel Deakin in 2023.

Samuel Deakin

The business has been nominated for the Rising Star StartUp of the Year Award.

Sam, founder of Dash Agency said: “To be shortlisted for the 'Rising Star' category at the UK StartUp Awards is an extraordinary honour that reflects the energy and innovation we've put into Dash Agency.

"This recognition is not just for our marketing campaigns, or the growth we've achieved for our clients.

"Each day at Dash is a step towards redefining what's possible in marketing, and this award from the StartUp Awards resonates deeply with our mission to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge strategies that empower businesses to thrive.”

Supported nationally by ScoreApp, GS1 UK, Starling Bank, OVHcloud, GiftRound, Airwallex, the programme will celebrate the achievements of individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Tring, Hertfordshire on September 12.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and wealth creation across the UK.

"All the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have started an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created amazing new businesses that are creating real impact in their sectors. Building on the success of previous years, we are now looking to identify the ‘best of the best’ with all the finalists who win their category in their region going on to represent their region at the first ever UK National StartUp Awards final later this year."