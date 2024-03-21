Eco-friendly Bridgnorth shop to relocate as part of exciting expansion plan

Our Green Shop, in Bridgnorth, is a not-for-profit, community-based enterprise which has been at Mill Street in Low Town for three years.

Now it is moving to a new home at Waterloo Terrace in High Town, with its doors set to open on Saturday, March 30.

Founded in 2021, Our Green Shop offers an array of economical, low-waste, plastic-free alternatives, organic wholefoods, specialist diet items, and ethical toiletries and household products.

The move marks a significant milestone in the shop's journey, allowing it to expand its offerings to include a wide range of ethical gifts and home and lifestyle products.

Our Green Shop is on the move

A spokesperson for the shop said the directors had been grateful to all volunteers and shareholders, 'whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in making this exciting move possible'.

They added: "We are immensely thankful for the support and enthusiasm of our community. It's because of you that Our Green Shop can continue to grow and inspire more sustainable ways of living."

The team behind the shop believe the new location 'promises greater visibility and accessibility, ensuring the shop's continued success and impact'.

"Our Green Shop is more than just a store; it's a community hub where people can learn, share, and contribute to a more sustainable future," the spokesperson added. "We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to welcoming old and new faces to our shop in High Town."