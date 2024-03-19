Shropshire businesses given opportunity to improve their staff through new support service

Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results based in Telford, has joined forces with Andy Powell, an executive, leadership and team coach, to provide coaching to clients across the region.

The pair, who are old school friends, have collaborated before and Andy has now joined Human Results to expand the firm’s leadership and development offering.

Human Results can list the likes of Mercedes Benz, Arriva Trains and National Express amongst previous clients, and Alasdair said he was looking forward to supporting a growing number of businesses.

He said: “We have provided leadership and development coaching to a wide range of clients in the past, and I am delighted to welcome Andy to really drive this side of the business forward.

“We are actually old school mates so it’s great to be working together again, and I am excited about the support we can provide businesses to develop and improve their teams.”

Andy has had a varied career, starting as a pharmacist with Boots before moving into senior leadership roles, working with partners across the USA, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

He said: “My wide experience has given me a deep understanding of diverse international cultures as well as different business sectors.

“My career to date has also provided me with a broad awareness of business challenges both operationally and strategically, cementing a great foundation to facilitate workshops or other dialogue.

“The value of developing high-performing teams should not be underestimated, which is why I am delighted to be providing leadership and development coaching with Human Results.”