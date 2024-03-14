Whitchurch welcomes state-of-the-art salon set to house new businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salon Suites UK has opened its Opollo branch in Watergate, Whitchurch, marking further expansion for the company.

The company already runs Opollo Salon Suite sites in Chester and Liverpool and says its new offering includes six 'elegantly designed suites'.

"Tailored to reflect your unique style and brand, each suite offers a customisable experience, ensuring your space is truly your own," said Salon Suites UK founder and Chief Executive Scott Lucy.

Scott Lucy

"For hair stylists, beauty experts, and wellness practitioners aspiring to elevate their presence in Whitchurch, Opollo Salon Suites presents an unparalleled opportunity.

"Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed to empower you with the independence and flexibility to grow your business on your terms."

Advanced Aesthetics Practitioner, Hannah Hart, has taken up residence of suite three with her business Daisy Aesthetics.

Mr Lucy previously said the Whitchurch move was ‘a significant step in the company’s ongoing mission to revolutionize the salon industry’.

He added: “We are excited to bring the experience to Whitchurch.”

Details of the new facilities and business and can be found at opollosalonsuites.com.