Civic Society partnership with Joules Brewery could see new Market Drayton museum

The pair have reached an agreement in principle to form a new partnership which could see the civic society move its museum and headquarters from Shropshire Street to a purpose-built facility within the new brewery courtyard, which is being planned following the purchase of The Stags Head.

Proposals are being worked on which will see Drayton Civic Society occupy exhibition space in the development opposite The Red Lion, behind the Stags Head.

If the proposals are approved by Shropshire Council, a new Market Drayton Museum would be created to bring the story of the town to life, housing the artefacts held by the society.

Carole Higgins, chairman of Drayton Civic Society, said: “The museum is a great asset for the town and provides a home for a collection of important archives and artefacts relating directly to Market Drayton’s history and heritage.

"It holds a wealth of interesting facts for locals and visitors alike and is a valuable resource for local schools and researchers from far and wide.

"But the new centre will be more prominent, easier to access and park and, of course, has the benefit of having a great pub opposite, making the overall visit experience more appealing. Joules are working closely with us and understand our charitable status and philosophy that our local history must be free to all, so they are onboard to help us sustain the society.”

Carole added: “If the application is successful, our members really hope that being in a more centrally located, purpose-built home will give us the opportunity to do much more to bring the fascinating story of Market Drayton to life. It’s our work to make sure the history and heritage of Market Drayton is kept safe so we can continue to tell the ‘Story of Drayton’ to future generations, so the tales of the past are not lost.”

Anna Brakel, Development Director, Joules Brewery, said: “We are very keen to work with Drayton Civic Society.

"Firstly we want to invest in our hometown and as a Grove School graduate it’s means a lot to me.

"I also think it would be fantastic to celebrate and be proud of our heritage here. The partnership with the society feels really good.

"The museum would add a dimension to the new brewery courtyard and, of course, some prestige for us to be in partnership with the society.

"In turn we think we can improve the profile, help with membership and the management of the centre, and promote the purpose of the society within the community.

"Our ambition is to be a good partner – not just provide the space. We want to see the society thrive and continue the cultural contribution they make to our town.

"We hope we can really help to promote the society which in turn will, of course, shine a light on the brewery, it’s a win-win which is good partnership is all about."

Councillor and mayor Roy Aldcroft said: “The town council are supporting this new partnership and we hope that the proposals can come to fruition.

"This proposal very much fits with our vision for the town plan, to see investment in the town and to sell ourselves and tell our story about what makes our town unique and special.

"The new facility will be a much more accessible and a place for the many new residents to find more about our town, to invest in us and to use the town centre.

"We are excited by the overall plan for the brewery investment. This is very good news for our town."