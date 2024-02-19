The Telford company has set up Orbem, a specialist electrical firm servicing the commercial sector, after a year where it drove geographical expansion across the UK, and secured multiple lucrative contracts including Co-Op, Haribo and True Learning Partnership.

Having built partnerships with major companies and brands across a wide range of industries, directors Brandon Rowlands, Chris Stott, and Rob Stone say Orbem will further expand the firm’s commercial offering.

Orbem will specialise in a wide range of electrical solutions, including electrical fit-out projects across all major industries, LED lighting upgrades, commercial EV charging and renewable energy solutions.

Part of the Instaloft Group, which turned over in excess of £22 million in 2023 and aim to achieve over £30m in 2024, Orbem will look to continue the brand’s commitment to excellence.

Brandon said: “We are delighted to bring Orbem to the market, and we view it as a massive step towards our goal of changing the face of electrical contracting. Borne from our success at Instaspark, we identified the need for a dedicated commercial brand and we couldn’t be more proud of making that dream a reality.”

Founder of the Instaloft Group and joint Director of Orbem, Rob added: “I’m proud to introduce Orbem Specialist Electrical, our latest venture, dedicated to providing top-tier commercial electrical services across the UK to a vast range of sectors.

"With our core values being the centre of our partnerships with our clients, we look forward to meeting the growing demands of this exciting sector and deliver unparalleled services and professionalism.”

Headquartered in Telford with regional offices in Huddersfield, Reading and Southampton, Orbem will operate throughout retail, defence, education, manufacturing and other sectors with plans to expand in all sectors, and already on track to turn over in excess of £3.3 million this year.