Shoothill partnership confirms 'commitment to innovation'

The partnership will see Shoothill agree to provide Access COINS with various web-based technologies and development services.

Shoothill will make available innovations it has developed, derived from its successful Housebuilder Pro software system launched in 2018.

Alex Boury, General Manager of Access COINS said: “We’re delighted to be working with Shoothill and together this new strategic partnership means we will be in an excellent position to fully embrace new and emerging web capabilities in innovative and creative ways, further raising our game in the construction industry. This is an exciting time for both companies.”

Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer of Shoothill and Housebuilder Pro, added: “This is a major shot in the arm for Shoothill and once again confirms our commitment to innovation – especially in the UK construction industry sector.

"Coming off the back of our development and support of the Housebuilder Pro platform, Shoothill has built, launched and maintained numerous other software applications within the construction industry, and we hope to be making more announcements about these in the coming year. Watch this space.” he added.