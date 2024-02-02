Telford's TTC Group set to expand with new acquisition

The move, which was overseen by KBS Corporate, gives TTC Group strategic entry into the construction and infrastructure sector.

Synergie, established in 2009, is a UK and internationally recognised provider of construction, civil engineering and IT training courses and has worked with an extensive list of well-known clients including BT, Shell and the NHS.

TTC Group has, for over 30 years, pioneered road safety education for corporate and private drivers, delivering programmes to over 500,000 individuals per year. Its services include licence checking, road safety and driver rehabilitation courses.

“We are delighted to be joining the TTC family of trusted training and compliance solutions,” said Steven Nelson, Synergie Training’s Managing Director. “As a tech-enabled business, TTC represents an exciting and significant opportunity for Synergie Training to make our training programmes even more accessible to our existing clients, whilst

offering improved scalability for us to deliver the best possible training en masse to the construction and infrastructure sector.”

TTC said its partnership with Synergie will upgrade the array of courses available to help ensure construction and infrastructure workers across the nation can operate safely and competently.

“2024 marks TTC entering a new strategic phase, backed by financial investment from Pricoa Private Capital,” said Jim Kirkwood, TTC’s CEO. “The acquisition of Synergie Training is an excellent first step into this complementary and adjacent market where compliance and learning are key.

“Synergie has an enviable reputation for quality training and outstanding service, boasting a rarely achieved Net Promoter Score of 100. Its method of delivery is very similar to our own ‘book-pay-deliver’ model but currently largely delivered manually and face-to-face.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to further leverage our tech-enablement and virtual training skills to increase Synergie’s customer base still further, while also accelerating growth into new areas such as environmental training.”