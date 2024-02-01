Breedon Group looking to bring in more apprentices

The construction materials group, which has quarries in Shropshire, will recruit 40 new apprentices in September this year.

The programme, which aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge required to excel at a career in the building materials sector, is now inviting applicants to apply.

Applications for the 2024 intake are invited to apply for roles across many different disciplines at various sites including electrical maintenance technicians, operations management, administration, quarry and ready-mix operatives, construction site supervisors ansd surfacing operatives.

Ceri Travers, Early Career Manager at Breedon Group, said: “Through our apprenticeship programme we are not only investing in the future of our industry but also empowering a new generation of talent with the skills and opportunities to build successful careers.

“Breedon is a great place to start a career and our apprentices will gain invaluable hands-on experience whilst learning from some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the field.

“We have a lot to offer our apprentices, including a competitive starting salary and annual leave entitlement, development opportunities, and of course the chance to begin an exciting career in an industry that can make a material difference.”

Successful applicants will be paid from day one and will have the opportunity to build a career, having gained industry experience at the largest independent construction materials group in the UK.

The application window will be open until March 4 with details at careers.breedongroup.com/early-careers.