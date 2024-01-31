Greenhous Group reveals new Sunday closure plan to boost well-being of workers

The move, the Shropshire company says, is part of an initiative aimed at enhancing the work-life balance of its employees.

The scheme will come in from February 5 and will mark a significant shift in the organisation’s operational strategy.

Regional Retail Director, Danny Minshall said: “Our employees are the backbone of our business success as we continue to grow.

"By reserving Sundays for them, we acknowledge their hard work and the importance of their personal time.”

Bosses at Greenhous believe the change will bring a renewed energy to the workplace and enhance their customers’ experience, as well as challenging industry norms for employee care and satisfaction.

As well as its car dealerships, the business includes Greenhous DAF, in Willenhall and Tamworth as well as Telford.

Mr Minshall added: “This is more than just offering a day off; it’s a reflection of Greenhous Group’s values and its dedication to creating a positive and balanced work environment.

"We believe that a happy and healthy team is key to outstanding customer service.”