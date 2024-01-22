Julie Williams, director of Shrewsbury-based The Hollies Bookkeeping Services, says that, every year, over a quarter of people due to file a self-assessment tax return complete it in the final four days before the January 31 deadline.

"Some five per cent of returns are filed in the final 24 hours," she added.

"Leaving it to the last minute is unwise as you never know what may come up to prevent you from completing it in time.

" There are plenty of financial incentives not to be late. For example, there is an instant fine of £100 if you miss the deadline by one day, and daily fines of £10 – for up to 90 days – if you haven’t filed by April 30.

"There is a further penalty of five per cent of the tax you owe of £300, whichever is greater, if you are six months overdue and still more after that up to a fine of 100 per cent of the tax you owe."

Julie added: "Besides these obvious problems, there are a few more very persuasive reasons why you should complete your Self-Assessment well before the deadline.

"It gives you more time to save for your tax bill, you have time to ask for help if needed and you can relax knowing you've had a professional help."