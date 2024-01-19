ESH Trace Heating has plans to expand its Halesfield 9 base approved by Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved ESH Trace Heating’s plans for ground and first floor extensions to their Halesfield 9 site.

The council said that while plans would be see a ‘large addition’ to the current building they would be ‘proportionate to the scale of the site’ and would not cause any ‘significant detrimental harm’ to adjacent uses.

“The design of the extensions is considered to be acceptable and would result in a significant improvement to the visual appearance of the building, incorporating more contemporary materials such as aluminium cladding and aluminium powder coated windows to complement the existing brickwork,” concluded a council planning officer.

Plans will see more warehouse space provided on the ground floor and added office space on the first floor.

The scheme also includes a temporary office space while the construction of the building is taking place.

ESH Trace Heating is one of the leading manufacturers of trace heating cable offering a range of products and systems suitable for all domestic, commercial and industrial trace heating applications.

The company states that the current building is ‘showing signs of ageing’, while the new factory will enable possible future sub-division, ‘to provide maximum flexibility for the new works’.

“The existing building has been adapted over the years from previous uses, and is showing signs of age with a need for substantial investment to upgrade items such as the roof coverings/wall repairs & cladding/offices etc,” the company said in their design and access statement.

“The manufacturing/warehouse area also currently suffers from a low floor to ceiling height, and intrusive support structures which restricts the company’s uses of the building.

“The new extensions have been designed to improve the appearance of the building, along with its usability and providing the required heights for the applicants current and future business needs.

“The new extensions will reflect the characteristics of the existing unit, and enhance the existing manufacturing/warehouse and office use. All of the proposals are seen to be acceptable within this area of Telford.”

As part of the proposals the number of parking spaces allocated will be reduced from 35 to 28. However, ESH Trace Heating says that the amount will be ‘sufficient’ for their needs.

The council state that the number of parking spaces at the businesses would still ‘be adequate’ for the building.

No public comments were made about the planning application and the council’s highways, drainage and ecological departments supported the plans subject to conditions.

“Overall, the scheme would result in the growth of an existing established business through the expansion of their premises; the extensions of which would be acceptable in scale, design and massing and would cause no significant detrimental impacts upon the character of the street scene or neighbouring uses,” concluded the council’s planning officer.