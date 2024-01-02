Shrewsbury businessman awarded Male of the Year accolade at prestigious awards

Marcus Matthews was crowned Male of the Year at the prestigious Creme De La Creme Business Awards.

Life Transformation Coach Marcus was presented with the prize by Dragon’s Den contestant Thomas G Hurst, of Rockstar Spirits.

Marcus, who lives in Crew Green, Shrewsbury, has worked with the likes of Kerry Katona.

A former police officer, his career was cut short after a traumatic assault in 2016 at Chester Station, leading to a steep decline in his own mental health.

Facing personal adversity, Marcus found traditional therapeutic methods inadequate for his recovery, propelling him to discover and refine an alternative approach to mental wellness.

Now, he is not just a coach but a crusader for mental health, challenging conventional narratives around mental health crises.

He is an advocate for broader access to diverse therapeutic services, moving beyond traditional talk therapy to more holistic and personalised methods.

His unique blend of Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching have been instrumental in helping individuals break free from the shackles of poor mental health, transforming them from victims to victors.