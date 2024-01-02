Partnership looks to boost tourism across Shropshire

The new collaboration will solidify WR Partners' role as the designated Accounting Partner for Visit Shropshire, reinforcing its commitment to supporting and enhancing the growth of the local visitor economy.

John Fletcher, Audit Partner at WR Partners, said: "We are honoured to formally announce our role as the designated Accounting Partner for Visit Shropshire.

"The Shropshire Tourism sector attracts an incredible number of visitors to the county annually playing a pivotal role in the region, injecting hundreds of millions into goods and services.

"The thriving sector benefits retail, leisure, and hospitality and extends its positive impact across various industries, including food and drink,

manufacturing, retail, and more."

Despite the sector's current success, there is still immense growth potential, evidenced by recent public and private investments in Shropshire."

Ed Thomas, Chair of Visit Shropshire, said "The Visitor Economy in Shropshire supports 8,474 jobs and is worth over £767 million to the local economy.

"This partnership is vital to our ongoing efforts to continue to grow our visitor economy and encourage investment into the tourism sector.

"It ensures that our members have access to the most up-to-date information, enabling them to make informed financial decisions and contributing to the overall success of Shropshire's tourism industry."