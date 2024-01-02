Lidl sees sales of Deluxe range rise over successful Christmas

The retailer reported year-on-year UK sales growth of 12 per cent in the four weeks to December 24.

And it said sales across its Deluxe range jumped 11 per cent year-on-year between September 10 and December 24.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl’s UK operations, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our performance this Christmas in what was the busiest trading period in our history.”

“Deluxe proved to be a standout winner this Christmas with record-breaking sales as we saw customers not only start their festive celebrations early but trade up to premium lines across all categories,” he added.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s will reveal their sales performance next week, on January 11 and January 10 respectively, while Marks & Spencer will also post its festive trading update on January 11.