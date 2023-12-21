'Fantastic' community group who saved historic Shropshire pub win praise for their determination

The Horse and Jockey, Northwood, closed in 2022 but has been saved by the Friends of the Horse and Jockey.

Their campaign saw people pledge money to own a stake in the pub should it be bought and reopened.

Money from the Community Ownership Fund was also secured, with a £240,000 grant, then allowing it to be officially opened back up on Wednesday.

Helen Morgan MP, a supporter of the campaign, was given the opportunity to pull the first official pint.

And she said: "It's fantastic to see a brilliant community project like this come together.

"The whole team have worked so hard on this. I remember a surgery appointment last year where we spoke about the 'idea' after the pub was put up for sale.

"Now cut to today and Northwood has a brilliant community owned pub.

"Isolation in rural areas, particularly after Covid, is a big problem. Getting people together and taking back ownership of a community asset is a great thing to do to combat that.

"Most of all, a huge well done to everyone involved, and I can't wait to see the place thrive."