The discount retailer is taking over the former M&Co unit at 34-35 High Street, Newport.

This quarter, Poundland has already opened new stores in Telford (Forge Retail Park), Stafford (Queens Retail Park), Gloucester (Southgate Street, Lancaster (Cornmarket), Sunderland (Pallion Retail Park), and a Pepco in Dublin (Artane).

It will add Newport to this list on Saturday, December 2.

It now plans 15 openings and relocations in December including 10B, The Fort Shopping Park, 20 Fort Parkway, Birmingham.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s managing director said: “We excitedly continue to open and relocate stores at pace so we can bring our best offer, including all-new clothing, chilled and frozen food to customers, existing and new.

“The monumental effort from our teams continues to amaze me, and it supports jobs and high streets right across Britain.

“That's 86 stores in 70 days that we'll have opened successfully, and no one should underestimate the effort and energy that our teams have put into delivering that achievement - I certainly don’t. It’s phenomenal!”