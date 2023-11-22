Rebrand for Shrewsbury stores as Tony Christie is star guest

And shoppers were stunned to spot celebrity singer and actor Tony Christie, who was the guest of honour at one of the openings.

Debbie Carvell bought her first Shrewsbury shop, Mystique Lingerie and Swimwear in 2019 and has now revealed the new name as Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear.

The former teacher loved retail so much she then bought a second shop called Carol Grant which she has now revealed and officially opened as Carvèll on the square.

Owner Debbie Carvell and staff

The store on The Square saw celebrity singer and actor, Tony Christie, cut the ribbon at 12 noon.

Debbie and her staff then went to Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear on the corner of Butcher Row where High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn MBE DL cut the ribbon and officially opened the second store.

The two stores mean Debbie now employs nine members of staff across the two sites.

Both stores have undergone an external redecoration to bring the exterior of the shops in line with her new dual brand and have both had new exterior signage installed and new websites created as part of the rebrand project by Source in Shrewsbury.

Debbie, who spent 20 years in education as a school teacher before she left for the retail sector, said: “I loved running the first store and when the opportunity came up to buy a second I didn’t hesitate.

“It’s long hours and it certainly isn’t nine to five like people may think but it is so rewarding. People come in for those special occasions – weddings and celebrations, holidays and so much more – and the clothes they choose with my team then hold memories forever.

“People deserve that experience whereby they feel special from the moment they walk in through the door.”

Debbie said she wasn’t put off by negative media headlines about the retail sector.

Opening of Carvell Lingerie and Swimwear. Staff member Karen Eaton, owner Debbie Carvell and High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn.

“Shrewsbury has so much to offer and we wanted to bring exciting brands which were missing in Shrewsbury to the town," she added/

“The brands we’ve brought here mean people will stay and shop local and others will travel here for those specific brands too. We will keep the pound in the town and attract more spending from visitors from surrounding counties too.”

Debbie said it might not be the end of her retail acquisitions either and would definitely consider opening more stores in the town.

“It is a beautiful place to work and spend time with people," she added. "We love supporting our neighbours here in the town too so hold business meetings next door in La Piazzetta and the furniture we have in the store such as the sofa, for those who come for a rest whilst their partner shops, is from Pieces For Places which has also recently opened in the town.

“As much as I loved the education sector, I haven’t looked back and love shopping, choosing beautiful clothes for people and sending them off with a smile every day of the week – it is a very special job."