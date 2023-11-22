Shropshire Star
Date revealed for opening of Shrewsbury's Giggling Squid

Giggling Squid has announced when it will officially open its new Shrewsbury branch.

Giggling Squid will open next month

Situated at 25 High Street, the award-winning restaurant will provide locals with a Thai dining experience and boasts an enchanting floral-themed interior, with pastel trellis panels featuring intricate weavings of exotic flowers and orchids.

The menu will include aromatic Giggling Pad Thai, rich Massaman Curry, and crispy Spring Rolls.

A new lunchtime tapas selection will be introduced, featuring Giggling Squid's renowned Thai Tapas Sets, when the restaurant opens on Monday, December 4.

Giggling Squid Co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to dive into Shrewsbury's vibrant food scene and bring a taste of Thailand to this beautiful town.

"It's just in time for the festive period and our team is geared up to offer a dining experience that will have our guests giggling with delight!"

Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday, noon until 10.30pm.

