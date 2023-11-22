Date revealed for opening of Shrewsbury's Giggling Squid

Situated at 25 High Street, the award-winning restaurant will provide locals with a Thai dining experience and boasts an enchanting floral-themed interior, with pastel trellis panels featuring intricate weavings of exotic flowers and orchids.

The menu will include aromatic Giggling Pad Thai, rich Massaman Curry, and crispy Spring Rolls.

A new lunchtime tapas selection will be introduced, featuring Giggling Squid's renowned Thai Tapas Sets, when the restaurant opens on Monday, December 4.

Giggling Squid Co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to dive into Shrewsbury's vibrant food scene and bring a taste of Thailand to this beautiful town.

"It's just in time for the festive period and our team is geared up to offer a dining experience that will have our guests giggling with delight!"

Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday, noon until 10.30pm.