Council purchases historic Wellington Market

Following funding from the Government's Capital Regeneration Programme fund, Telford & Wrekin Council has purchased the historic Wellington Market.

The marketplace has played an integral role in the town for centuries, having been granted a Royal Charter in 1244.

Recent revitalisation efforts of the Victorian market have seen the addition of a thriving food court, outdoor pop-up market and entertainment area.

Telford & Wrekin Council now say the funding and subsequent purchase will allow the council to restore the historic structure and transform the market's entrances.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "The acquisition and restoration of Wellington Market is a testament to our commitment to the community and our high streets.

"This project creates a significant opportunity to enhance the market into a modern, thriving venue at the heart of Wellington.

"We’ve made a significant commitment to Wellington through our Pride in Your High Street Fund which has driven the number of empty shop units down and added variety to the offer in Wellington.

"This investment will allow us to continue the positive regeneration of Wellington alongside the regeneration work ongoing across all of our High Streets across the borough.”

Updates about the Wellington Market project will be made available online at: telfordtownsfund.co.uk/info/18/levelling-up-fund