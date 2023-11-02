Ludlow skincare company with environmental focus celebrates decade in business

Ludlow-based The Green Woman, a zero-waste business, began as a humble start-up around the kitchen table and has become a multi-award-winning, fully organic certified business.

It was founded by sisters Eve and Suzanne Carnall in 2013, originally set up to find a natural alternative to mainstream deodorant.

As well as their flagship Fit Pit deodorant, the range now includes Green Cream moisturisers, White & Green mineral toothpaste, Freedom sun cream and Organic Coconut Oil.

The business is based on Ludlow’s Eco-Park and co-founder Suzanne said: “We’re hugely grateful to all our stockists, customers, and local supporters, many who have been with us from the very beginning.

"We have lots planned for the next 10 years, and we are excited to have them with us as the next chapter begins.”

Among the significant milestones in The Green Woman's journey so far has been achieving COSMOS Organic certification in 2021, marking a crucial step towards environmentally responsible and sustainable beauty products.

Suzanne added: “We feel enormously proud to have completed the journey to get organically certified.

"Of the thousands of beauty products that claim to be organic, few are organically certified, and we hope it helps us stand out, and show what we believe in.”

Upholding their cruelty-free promise has also been an important part of sourcing their ingredients.

“We only use 100 per cent cruelty-free ingredients and we’re against all testing on animals," she added. "We carefully select coconut oil suppliers who harvest without using monkeys or any form of animal exploitation.”

The business has also been supporting breast cancer prevention charity Breast Cancer UK for several years with three per cent of the proceeds of White & Green mineral toothpaste goes to the charity.