Shropshire receives business training boost thanks to £373,000 deal

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is supporting the Chamber’s ‘Business Growth Through Upskilling’ programme, through £373,000, which will see new initiatives launched in various locations including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, and Ludlow.

The aim of the project is to ‘level up’ the availability of upskilling and reskilling opportunities, making them convenient and accessible to businesses in all corners of the county.

Fully-funded leadership up to the value of £4,500 will be offered, alongside coaching and mentoring, with delegates entitled to three hours of one-to-one coaching. Shorter, separate upskilling courses will also be on offer as part of the programme.

A total of 100 places are being made available on a first come, first served basis – with a maximum of two per company.

The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber chief executive, said: “This funding will help us expand the support we are able to offer to local businesses in Shropshire.

“It is a bold initiative which will take training opportunities to the wonderful market towns located across the county – we’re really excited about it.

“The Chamber is actively working with partners and stakeholders to ensure that businesses can access as many opportunities as possible, and will be publishing more details of the programmes very soon.”

She added: “These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to supporting economic growth and prosperity in Shropshire, and we not only look forward to commencing our project but also supporting businesses to engage with other programmes.”

Shropshire Council secured a £12.4 million share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund earlier this year – a Government-allocated fund to be managed by local authorities in partnership with local stakeholders and aimed at reducing inequalities between communities.

Ruth added: “Our programme will play a key role in upskilling and reskilling existing managers and employees across Shropshire, providing the knowledge and skills to improve productivity and create employment opportunities.