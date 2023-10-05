Football chairman takes up new position at SiFi Networks Global

Mike Harris

Mr Harris has been appointed to the role with the business, a leader in the field of advanced technology solutions and connectivity, effective immediately.

His investment company, Ubuntu Business Holdings Ltd, along with its Co-Founders, are the major shareholder of SiFi Networks Global, who in turn are the major shareholder of SiFi Networks America.

In his new capacity, he will lead the board of directors, promoting collaboration among the leadership team and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of telecommunications in the US by operating citywide, open access, 100 per cent fibre networks.

He will also work closely with the executive team to guide SiFi Networks’ overall strategic direction, expand its global reach, and ensure they continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to clients and partners.

He said: "I’m extremely honoured to take on the role of chairman.

"This role presents a unique opportunity to further align our overall strategy as a business.

"We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of technology and connectivity and I’m excited to lead our talented team in this journey."

Mr Harris has transformed several start up’s into multi-billion pound entities during his business career, most notably Total Network Solutions, which he sold to British Telecom in a multi-million pound deal back in 2005.

He is also is the current chairman of The New Saints FC, Wales’s most successful football team.

He has been instrumental in shaping SiFi Networks’ journey from its inception back in 2013. His expanded role as Chairman will play a pivotal part in driving the company's mission moving forward, to redefine the future of connectivity and advanced technology in the United States.