Cefetra Ltd reports growth as it reflects on 30 years

Andrew Mackay, CEO Cefetra Limited

The 2022 figure for Cefetra Limited, which supplies agricultural raw materials for the feed, food and fuel industry, was up from £1.24 billion in the previous year.

Cefetra, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, reported operating profit of £19.17m, compared to £4.66m in 2021.

Profit after tax was £13.5m while growth in net assets was £56.24m from £42.72m, which further strengthens and solidifies the company’s financial base.

Cefetra CEO Andrew Mackay said: “For over 30 years, our team at Cefetra has shown resilience, adaptability and foresight, allowing us to navigate markets with expertise.

"The strong relationships we have built working in a partnership approach with our suppliers, customers and logistical providers proved invaluable in sustaining strong supply chains.

"This was clearly demonstrated in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine causing many supply chains to be disrupted and price volatility to increase significantly. Throughout this period, we maintained our supply chains to our customers and helped our farmer suppliers to lock in good prices.”