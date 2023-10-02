Shropshire businesses can receive free advice on cyber security

Businesses can learn more about cyber security

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting event as part of National Cyber Security Awareness month.

It will take place online on October 24, from 11am to 11.30am, and the guest speaker will be Ian Groves, managing director of Shropshire’s only National Cyber Security Centre-assured service provider – Start Tech.

He will help to explain why businesses need to take cyber security seriously, and cover topics including cyber essentials, cyber insurance and best practices that are easy to implement and that all organisations should follow.

Kelly Riedel, events and training manager for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Cyber criminals are becoming increasingly devious and inventive, and there has been a real rise in the number of cyber crime incidents all over the world.

“This means if your company is targeted, there could be serious consequences and you could lose crucial business and face financial difficulties.

“So this virtual seminar is an excellent opportunity for businesses to learn more about the risks and more importantly, the steps to take to avoid them.”