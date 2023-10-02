'Fabulous addition' Liz joins team at Be Bold Media

Liz Kennedy

Radio producer Liz Kennedy has joined the consultancy after a 21-year career with the broadcaster to work across its portfolio of accounts.

Liz, who produced a variety of shows for Radio Shropshire, has joined the agency as part of a continuing growth strategy which has seen it secure two major public sector contracts in the last 12 months and a raft of new private sector business.

The Newport-based company specialises in developing and delivering bespoke communications plans which boost business growth and working with the public sector to raise the profile of business support programmes.

Be Bold managing director Amy Bould said: “Liz is a fantastic radio journalist, a wonderful people-person and a fabulous addition to our brilliant team of journalists and media professionals. We are delighted to have her on board.

“As we grow still further over the coming months, Liz’s appointment will ensure that we continue to deliver the compelling communications which delivers real results for every one of our clients.”

“With her radio and production skills, Liz perfectly complements our existing team and will strengthen still further our proven ability to tell our clients’ stories in the most creative ways possible.