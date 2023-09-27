New state-of-the-art vet practice to open in Telford

Southwater Veterinary Group will open the doors of Southwater Vets at Wright House in Stafford Court on October 4

Southwater Veterinary Group is opening Southwater Vets at Wright House in Stafford Court on October 4.

Co-founder Ryan Davis is an RCVS advanced practitioner in surgery and has stood on the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons board of directors for six years.

“Having a purpose-built building that meets all the needs of our patients, including a surgical suite and a CT scanner, means owners can be safe in the knowledge that they are being treated fully by the veterinary surgeons that their pets know and trust,” he said.

Co-founder Robert Hamilton has a vast repertoire of surgical experience with over 20 years of small animal practice and holds a General Practitioner and Post Graduate Certificate in small animal endoscopy and endosurgery.