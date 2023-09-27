New state-of-the-art vet practice to open in Telford

By Matthew Panter

A brand new state-of-the-art veterinary practice is to open its doors in Telford next month.

Southwater Veterinary Group will open the doors of Southwater Vets at Wright House in Stafford Court on October 4
Co-founder Ryan Davis is an RCVS advanced practitioner in surgery and has stood on the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons board of directors for six years.

“Having a purpose-built building that meets all the needs of our patients, including a surgical suite and a CT scanner, means owners can be safe in the knowledge that they are being treated fully by the veterinary surgeons that their pets know and trust,” he said.

Co-founder Robert Hamilton has a vast repertoire of surgical experience with over 20 years of small animal practice and holds a General Practitioner and Post Graduate Certificate in small animal endoscopy and endosurgery.

“I am passionate about exceptional care,” he said. "Establishing a practice that is able to complete a wide range of surgeries, carry out CT scanning and is independently managed means that we can work closely with our community to meet their needs.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

