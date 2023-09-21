Station Quarter plans excite Telford College boss

Janet Stephens chats on the panel

The college is one of the partners involved in the new Telford Station Quarter, where a digital skills training centre is currently being built.

And Janet spoke of the plans at The Skills Support Showcase, held at the New Bucks Head stadium in Wellington, which brought together a wide range of businesspeople to discuss issues around recruitment, skills and training.

She said: “This is a really exciting collaboration between education and employers.

"It’s all about creating a flexible curriculum to meet the needs of business, and finding different ways for them to upskill or reskill their staff.

“The sooner that we can engage with young people – at the earliest possible age – gives us the best chance to inspire them and help to get them on the right career path.”

Janet joined Louise Harding from Telford & Wrekin Council, Parmjit Chima of Harper Adams University, and Andy Smith of Smash Life on the panel.

The Skills Support Showcase event, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, was part of the Thrive Telford business support programme, funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The council’s Invest Telford team highlighted its Skills for Growth programme which aims to help businesses with workforce development challenges, as well as updating employers on existing schemes available to support them.