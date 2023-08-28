Callum with Tammy from Shrewsbury Food Hub

1st Choice Insurance said it recognised the hard work that goes into Shrewsbury Food Hub and were impressed by the efforts of amazing volunteers going above and beyond to support those in need.

Managing Director Callum Watkins said: “We invited the guys to come and speak to our staff, all of whom were amazed at the level of food waste.

“We all agreed that supporting a cause that looks to minimise the environmental impact of food waste while also supporting great social causes made sense. We are looking forward to supporting Shrewsbury Food Hub as a company in finding new sources of food donations, fundraising, and helping raise food waste awareness.

“We recently visited their depot and saw first-hand the amazing work they all do to help the community and prevent waste. It’s great to be a part of that and help drive that change towards a better future.”

Shrewsbury Food Hub was established in 2016, and within the first six years, they grew from rescuing 14 tonnes of surplus food to 175 tonnes. In total, the hub has saved over 539 tonnes of food.enough for around 1,291,368 meals.

They are a volunteer-powered charity that stops food waste to protect the environment and strengthen the community. They collect surplus food daily from supermarkets, manufacturers, and farms and share it with local groups such as Age UK, Women’s Refuge, veterans, schools, and many more.

They also support community Foodshare tables and fridges, where anyone is welcome to collect a few bags of food to help stop food waste and stretch household budgets.

The Shrewsbury Food Hub team does a great job of saving 30 per cent of food waste that occurs during food production and in retail.