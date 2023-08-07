Shrewsbury pizza business turns up the heat again after long closure for maintenance work

Fireaway Pizza reopens after closing for a month for maintenance work. In Picture: Gav Kandola..

Fireaway Shrewsbury, opposite the railway station in Castle Gates, had to close to deal with an issue with its extractor unit.

As the pizza business is in a Grade II listed building it has taken some time to make sure all the issues have been dealt with. The shop opened to walk in customers once more on Monday and will be launching on delivery apps from Tuesday.

Fireaway Shrewsbury is a family run business and deliver fast fired pizzas that combine traditional Italian methods of preparation with innovative flavour combinations.

Gav Kandola, the shop manager, said: "We are in a Grade II listed building and had to make sure all the work was carried out in accordance with that."

Pizzas are cooked in a 400-degree fire oven so not only are they authentic but also fast cooked in 180 seconds.

The business will be reintroducing its deals including buy get one free on any of their signature pizzas on Tuesdays, its lunchtime weekday offers, and its special offers for Shrewsbury train station and all security and staff that work for Transport for Wales. They also make charity contributions.

Mr Kandola added that they also work in partnership with some local pubs one being the Salopian in Smithfield Road by offering a eat in table service.

"There is many exciting plans ahead for the business and are already in progress with offering more to the local community and working more with business and creating more job opportunities," he said.