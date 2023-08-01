New independent record store set to spin up a storm in Wellington soon

Spinning Around Records is set to open soon at 31 New Street, Wellington.
Formerly Blondie’s Cakery, the store will soon be the new premises of Emma Perks, a passionate Wellington-born vinyl collector.
Having recently taken redundancy from BT, Emma, 43, seized the opportunity to fill a gap in the market.
"I've been collecting vinyl myself since 2015," Emma explained: "Being a female who likes pop music, I feel like there's a gap in the market.
"Most record stores are owned by men who like classic rock and things like that, I thought there was space for me here."
Having spent most of her life in Wellington, Emma couldn't think of anywhere else she'd rather be.
"Wellington did have a bit of a slump, but seeing how it's come back, how lovely the shops all look and all the independent retailers that are now there... it was really the only place I wanted to open. It had to be Wellington."
The shop will sell a range of new and second-hand titles as well as vinyl sleeves and brushes.
Telford & Wrekin Council helped fund Emma's dream with a business start-up grant through its Pride in Our High Street programme, which has helped dozens of new businesses across the borough.
Emma explained: "The grant has given me an opportunity to do this without taking out a loan, to do something I really wanted to do, and hopefully give something back to the high street."
For updates on the store's progress, follow Emma on TikTok @spinning_around_records or Instagram @spinningaroundrecords.