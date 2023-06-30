Businesses refusing to hire young people over reliability concerns, survey reveals

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Manufacturing companies in Shropshire are refusing to hire young people because of growing concerns over their reliability, it has been revealed.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive.
Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive.

Some businesses are having so much trouble with interview ‘no-shows’, or young staff failing to complete their first week in a job, that they are adopting policies of no longer seeking to recruit anyone under the age of 21.

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
South Shropshire
Oswestry
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News