Shropshire Chamber Awards in pictures

Jesmonite Limited, Bishops Castle.

The glitzy event, hosted by Carl Jones and including entertainment from ex-Coronation Street star Debra Stephenson, was held at the Telford International Centre on Friday evening, with more than 600 people in attendance.

Aico celebrate

Aico were crowned Company of the Year – for the third time– and also won the award for innovation.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico, said: "These awards are a real honour for all of us. Thank you to all involved at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the independent judges.

The Chamber awards

"It is a privilege to be recognised alongside the other incredible winners and those shortlisted. Shropshire is full of top people who should be rightly proud of their achievements.”

Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2023

Among the other winners was Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, which was given the inaugural Global Business of the Year accolade.

Success for Jesmonite Limited

Piran Littleton, managing director of Jesmonite, said: “It is fantastic to be recognised as the best global business based in Shropshire. We have grown at an incredible rate over the last few years, and we are constantly looking at ways we can both continue this growth and also improve the way our business has run.

Jesmonite Limited, Bishops Castle.

“It is an honour to work with so many incredible business people across the world and bring our product to so many people worldwide."

Mingling before the event

The company now has 85 distributors which is an increase of almost 50 new distributors since 2020. Most recently it has expanded into Slovakia, Romania, Portugal and South America.

The Shropshire Distillery, Ellesmere, was among the winners

The Shropshire Distillery – built by Emma and Gareth Glynn – was named best small business award.

"We are overwhelmed, really shocked because there are some great businesses nominated," they said.

"We have worked hard and we are trying to keep moving forward and innovating. We have exciting things coming up, newer products and hopefully it will expand what we are doing now."

Dyke Yaxley Limited, Shrewsbury.

The team at Dyke Yaxley, who won the Well-being award, said: "We feel this is an important award, in this day and age, when people have been through a lot with Covid – although we had put a lot of what we do in place prior to that.

"We feel our staff are there to be cherished and nurtured, they are not just a number."

Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

James Staniforth, of Shrewsbury Colleges, who won the Commitment to People Award, added: "We were lucky enough to win an award last year so it's brilliant for us."

Enjoying the entertainment

"I want to pay tribute to the teams that made such a difference to the students. Everyone thinks of the teachers – and they are brilliant – but it's also about our support teams, working in finance, transport, well-being, safeguarding teams.

"We just have a brilliant group of people making things the best they can be for students and I feel very privileged to be principal of the college."

Staysafe PPE Limited

The team at Staysafe PPE, who won the Eco Award, added: "We didn't expect it and we have to thank all of our customers who have, over the years, supported us."

The Human Results team Reech Media. Dyke Yaxley Limited, Shrewsbury. Entertainment with the heads or tails game Debra Stephenson. Aico were double winners LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 23/06/2023 - Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2023 - At the Telford International Centre. In Picture: Disco. Partying at the Telford International Centre The after awards party

"When we first started, it was great to be able to divert stuff from landfill but that isn't enough for us now. We need to extend the life of everything we handle. Each tonne of textiles manufactured creates 14.7 tonnes of CO2e.

"If we don't do something as a society, small island communities are going to be consumed."

Pave Aways Limited were winners

Steve Owen, of Pave Aways, who were named Community Champions, added: "This is important for us, and it's off the back of two awards last week so we are over the moon."

Pave Aways Limited, Knockin, had reason to celebrate

"Our whole business is about the community and the work and investment we put into Shropshire and the surrounding counties, so it's nice."

SDE Technology, Shrewsbury, collect their award

The team at SDE Technology, who won the excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering Award, said: "It's fantastic to be recognised for the work we are doing. We are always striving forward, progress is only made by effort, and have a good team behind us."

All set for the night

"We are investing for the future, creating jobs, and want to continue to support in the Shropshire economy, while making sure we are set up to help UK manufacturing."

Kelda Wood received The John Clayton Award, which goes each year to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the county.

Kelda Wood with Ruth Ross

She wrote her name into the record books as the first para-athlete to single handedly row across the Atlantic, and runs a Shropshire charity called Climbing Out, using outdoor activities to help rebuild people’s confidence and self esteem.

Kelda was described as ‘an inspiration, and a role model in the art of positivity, determination and resilience’.

Heads or Tails game.

"It was really special because I didn't know anything about it," she said.

Charlie The Vet, Shrewsbury, were winners on the night

"Lots of businesses have given me support through everything I have done so it was nice to collect the award here, with people who have been a part of it. These awards are the perfect platform, bringing so many businesses together."

Fay Hudson of Reech, Shrewsbury.