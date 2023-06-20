Aico of Oswestry was crowned company of the year in 2022.

The Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards take place in front of hundreds of guests at Telford’s International Centre.

Former Coronation Street star and impressionist Debra Stephenson will be in attendance as 12 awards are presented.

Furniture upcycler Jay Blades MBE was also due to also be speaking at the awards this year, but has unfortunately had to pull out due to a change in his TV filming commitments.

Shropshire Chamber Chief Executive Ruth Ross said: “We had a record number of businesses applying for many of the awards this year so everyone who has been shortlisted can hold their heads up high, and be justifiably proud. Businesses are facing significant challenges this year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise our success stories.”

Nominations are: Company of the year: Aico, Dodd Group, Reech, Shropshire Homes. Best new business: 8 Financial Planning, Charlie The Vet, Coton Meadows Pet & Equine Crematorium, Film Shropshire. Best small business: Chrisbeon Office Supplies, Exascale, Mutneys Professional Pet Care, The Shropshire Distillery.

Commitment to People: Assured Vehicle Rental, Liquid Fleet, Rotherwood Healthcare, Shrewsbury Colleges Group. Global business of the year: Aviramp, Jesmonite, Seymour Manufacturing International, Telecom Infrastructure Partners. Community champion: Aico, Azets, Bright Star Boxing, Pave Aways.

Excellence in manufacturing and engineering: CEL Group, Fabdec, Northwood Hygiene Products, SDE Technology. Wellbeing in the workplace: Dyke Yaxley, Housing Plus Group, Iconsys, Pave Aways. The Trailblazer Innovation Award: Aico, Exascale, Start Tech, Telford College. The Eco Award: Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Staysafe PPE, The Little Green Pantry, Tradology UK.