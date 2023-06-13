Family business boss steps in to secure jobs at Telford plastics moulding firm

Simon Anderson, the managing director, says all the jobs at LVS Small Plastic Parts Ltd, of Stafford Park 15, have been secured under the wing of a newly formed company in the same premises.
A company boss has successfully acquired parts of a Telford plastics moulding business that went into administration recently.
Simon Anderson, the managing director, says all the jobs at LVS Small Plastic Parts Ltd, of Stafford Park 15, have been secured under the wing of a newly formed company in the same premises.