Family business boss steps in to secure jobs at Telford plastics moulding firm

A company boss has successfully acquired parts of a Telford plastics moulding business that went into administration recently.

The then Chancellor George Osborne (left) with managing director Simon Anderson (centre) and then Parliamentary Candidate for Telford Lucy Allan (right) during a visit to LVS Small Plastic Parts in Telford, where Mr Osborne launched the Tories' first campaign poster. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
The then Chancellor George Osborne (left) with managing director Simon Anderson (centre) and then Parliamentary Candidate for Telford Lucy Allan (right) during a visit to LVS Small Plastic Parts in Telford, where Mr Osborne launched the Tories' first campaign poster. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Simon Anderson, the managing director, says all the jobs at LVS Small Plastic Parts Ltd, of Stafford Park 15, have been secured under the wing of a newly formed company in the same premises.

