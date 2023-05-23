'Myriad of fun activities' – Telford Centre bosses excited by imminent Flip Out opening

There will be a myriad of activities at Flip Out

The centre has already been boosted by the revamped Frasers, rebranded from House of Fraser, and opened last week.

Flip Out's opening is also imminent, with signs up and the interior complete, though the date has yet to be officially confirmed but is expected to be before the end of the month.

And Telford Centre manager Glynn Morrow said: "I have had a walk around Flip Out and there's so much fun for the family.

"It is a total transformation of the Debenhams store. There is everything from go-karting to roller skating and indoor football – a myriad of different leisure activities plus party rooms with different themes.

"I can't do it justice, it just looks fantastic inside and it will add to a great additional leisure aspect in the centre, alongside our new high-end department store, at Frasers, and our other fantastic offerings."

There will be a myriad of activities at Flip Out

Key activities at Flip Out are expected to include e-karting, a Cannon Blast Arena, Laser Tag, fun-filled soft play, technology-infused football pitch, crazy bumper cars, a pumping roller rink and state-of-the-art Sega arcade.

Some £3 million is being invested in Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle, which will transform the former Debenhams site into a haven of family-friendly entertainment and fun.

There will be a myriad of activities at Flip Out

The two brands will also create 10 full-time jobs and between 40 to 60 part-time positions.

Frasers Group Plc opened the doors to Frasers Telford last week.

The store houses a sleek and modern beauty playground – featuring some of the most coveted beauty, skincare, and fragrance brands in the industry. From iconic favourites such as Dior, Estée Lauder, Clarins, Clinique and Benefit.

Outside of beauty, Frasers features impressive ready-to-wear collections from a comprehensive mix of hundreds of brands across womenswear and menswear.

A Frasers Group Spokeswoman said: “As we continue the investment into our Frasers brand, we are pleased to open the doors to our latest Frasers in Telford providing an inspirational place to meet, shop and explore the local community.”

The Group’s Frasers concept has proven successful following the initial opening of Frasers Wolverhampton in 2021. Expansion has continued with the recent openings of Derby, Newbridge and Cork, alongside significant renovations and further expansion planned for 2023.