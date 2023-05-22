Shrewsbury car retailer offers travel app for free

A Shrewsbury car retailer is helping drivers navigate a quicker and safer journey with the addition of a popular navigation app, free of charge.

The in-car system will offer the full functions of the mobile version of the Waze app
Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, on Old Potts Way, is expanding its models’ app library for Shrewsbury drivers with the introduction of Waze in cars with Google built in.

The Waze app is set to make journeys safer and easier, with instant notifications of traffic and police hazards, and rapid rerouting to avoid congestion. Alongside live traffic data, drivers will also benefit from identifying local fuel stations, restaurants and other services.

The in-car system will offer the full functions of the mobile version of the Waze app without the hassle and distraction of using a phone, meaning drivers don’t need to compromise their safety when using the popular navigation app.

Seamlessly displayed on Volvo’s latest infotainment system, the in-car Waze app uses more of the centre screen in the familiar Volvo interface, making navigation easier on the eye thanks to a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.

Chris Carr, Managing Director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “We’re delighted that Shrewsbury drivers are now able to benefit from the fantastic Waze app in their Volvos. Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car without needing to connect a phone makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.

“We’d like to invite Shrewsbury drivers to come along to Volvo Cars Shrewsbury and speak to our team of experts to navigate the growing range of infotainment apps – including Waze – available in our latest range of Volvo cars.”

For further information about Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, visit volvoshrewsbury.co.uk or call 01743 817617.



