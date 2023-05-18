Free goodies as Planet Doughnut celebrates its sixth birthday

Planet Doughnut founders Duncan and Samantha McGreggor are celebrating 6 years in business

The Artisan doughnut maker was founded in Shrewsbury in 2017 and, as well as the original store on Claremont Hill, now has stores in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Lichfield, Nantwich, Chester, Warrington, Telford, Widnes and St Helens as well as an online delivery service.

To celebrate its sixth birthday, the first 100 customers to the company’s stores tomorrow will be presented with a mouthwatering prize.

The first five paying customers will be given a Galactic Homer doughnut and a Planet Doughnut Gold Card entitling them to 12 free doughnuts.

The next five people get a Gold Card, while 90 more will be presented with a free doughnut.

Planet Doughnut will also be launching its improved loyalty app and birthday and VIP clubs.

Duncan McGregor, founder of Planet Doughnut, said: “When I started Planet Doughnut in Shrewsbury I had big dreams for the company and, thanks to our tremendous customers and brilliant staff, we now have stores in nine locations and continue to go from strength-to-strength.

“By way of saying thank you, we wanted to give something back and so the first 100 customers at each of our stores will get a free gift.