'Significant moment' as Breedon Group makes main market move

By Matthew Panter

Breedon Group has announced its admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

A Breedon quarry site

The construction materials group, which has quarries in Shropshire, moves to the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market.

It announced simultaneous cancellation from trading on the AIM market today.

Rob Wood, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Today marks a significant moment in Breedon’s history as we celebrate our move from AIM to the Premium Listing Segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

“Being a member of AIM has served us well.

"For over a decade, AIM has provided us with access to diverse and engaged investors within a supportive community that understands the needs of entrepreneurial businesses such as Breedon. We thank them wholeheartedly for their support.

“As an established business with a track record for growth and value creation, we believe the move to the Main Market will support Breedon in the delivery of our long-term strategy and offers an appropriate listing for a company of our scale and heritage. We look forward to our future as a Main Market company.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work and determination of everyone at Breedon, and I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their continued support.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

