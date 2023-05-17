New appointments for Tilley Green Coffee

Steve Spooner and Paul Hague, Tilley Green Coffee

Engineering Manager, Steve Spooner and Service Engineer, Paul Hague will support Tilley Green’s expanding nationwide customer base and will focus on coffee machine servicing, testing, maintenance, as well as training customers on how to operate machinery efficiently.

Steve, who lives in Stoke, has worked in service engineering for over fifteen years and entered the coffee industry five years ago.

Paul, from Shrewsbury, worked as an electrical contract manager for most of his career and has embraced the new challenge of applying his electrical experience in the coffee industry.

“It’s been great having Steve and Paul join the team, their collective experience has already benefitted Tilley enormously,” said Tilley Green’s Operations Manager, Shaun Bond.

“We are very focussed on responding to customer needs at speed and being able to offer an unlimited range of services, both of which have been made possible thanks to the skills and experience of Steve and Paul.”